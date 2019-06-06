Cyren (CYRN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Cyren stock opened at $1.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cyren has a 12-month low of $1.64 and a 12-month high of $3.79.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Cyren had a negative net margin of 49.84% and a negative return on equity of 50.68%. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 642,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 517,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 127,900 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 430,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cyren by 100.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions worldwide. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

