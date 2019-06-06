DAEX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.37 Million (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 6th. One DAEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000133 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. DAEX has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $708.52 or 0.09200502 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00039253 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001675 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013527 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000571 BTC.

DAEX Token Profile

DAEX is a token. It was first traded on February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. DAEX’s official website is www.daex.io. DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

