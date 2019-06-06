Daniel Harris Meyer Sells 75,000 Shares of Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Stock

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $4,470,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,517.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Daniel Harris Meyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 1st, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 75,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total transaction of $4,616,250.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 1,000 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total transaction of $60,110.00.

On Tuesday, April 16th, Daniel Harris Meyer sold 65,068 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $3,893,669.12.

Shares of Shake Shack stock opened at $61.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.33. Shake Shack Inc has a 52-week low of $40.67 and a 52-week high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $132.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.23 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 13.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,203,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,197,000 after buying an additional 138,218 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 188.7% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 170,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 111,230 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 29.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,314,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,773,000 after purchasing an additional 299,933 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,791,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 116.4% during the first quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Shake Shack from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shake Shack from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.76.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

