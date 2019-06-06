DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 3,506 Shares of TAL Education Group (TAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) by 16.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in TAL Education Group were worth $3,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its stake in TAL Education Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TAL Education Group during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.32.

Shares of TAL stock opened at $35.30 on Thursday. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 0.28.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $726.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese. The company also provides tutoring services primarily through small classes under the Xueersi, Mobby, and Firstleap brand names; personalized premium services under Izhikang name; and online courses.

