Delek Group Ltd. Sells 60,000 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)

Delek Group Ltd. decreased its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 613,459 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Delek Group Ltd.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $19,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,557,390 shares of the airline’s stock worth $756,426,000 after buying an additional 444,541 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,951,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $608,528,000 after buying an additional 2,328,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,226,885 shares of the airline’s stock worth $456,824,000 after buying an additional 3,883,285 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530,993 shares of the airline’s stock worth $177,362,000 after buying an additional 366,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 2,405.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,249,791 shares of the airline’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,080,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO W Douglas Parker bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.09 per share, with a total value of $1,404,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,201,636 shares in the company, valued at $61,843,955.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen L. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.72 per share, for a total transaction of $138,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 622,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,257,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,000 shares of company stock worth $2,674,350. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAL shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine cut American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on American Airlines Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.31.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 1.61. American Airlines Group Inc has a one year low of $27.02 and a one year high of $44.93.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The airline reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 356.47% and a net margin of 3.15%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

