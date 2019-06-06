Digix Gold Token Price Hits $42.83 on Major Exchanges (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar. One Digix Gold Token token can now be bought for $42.83 or 0.00554765 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $4.30 million and $25,637.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Digix Gold Token Profile

Digix Gold Token launched on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 111,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,412 tokens. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Kryptono and Kyber Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digix Gold Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

