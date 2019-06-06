DIMCOIN Price Tops $0.0012 (DIM)

DIMCOIN (CURRENCY:DIM) traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. DIMCOIN has a total market capitalization of $2.52 million and $4,090.00 worth of DIMCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DIMCOIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbe, Exrates, BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. During the last week, DIMCOIN has traded down 39.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DIMCOIN

DIMCOIN was first traded on June 26th, 2017. DIMCOIN’s total supply is 8,986,417,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,102,483,276 tokens. The Reddit community for DIMCOIN is /r/Official_DIMCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DIMCOIN’s official message board is forum.dim.foundation. The official website for DIMCOIN is www.dimcoin.io. DIMCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DIMCOIN_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DIMCOIN Token Trading

DIMCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Cryptopia, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIMCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIMCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIMCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

