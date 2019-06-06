Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stake in RMR Group Inc (RMR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in RMR Group Inc (NASDAQ:RMR) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 373,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,667 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in RMR Group were worth $19,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMR. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its position in RMR Group by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in RMR Group by 377.6% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RMR Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in RMR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in RMR Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $48.99 on Thursday. RMR Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.36.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). RMR Group had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.12 million. On average, equities analysts expect that RMR Group Inc will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RMR Group in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

About RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

