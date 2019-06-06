Discoverie Group’s (DSCV) “Corporate” Rating Reiterated at FinnCap

Discoverie Group (LON:DSCV)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by stock analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DSCV. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discoverie Group in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Shares of Discoverie Group stock opened at GBX 438.07 ($5.72) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.45. The company has a market cap of $350.10 million and a P/E ratio of 28.08. Discoverie Group has a 52 week low of GBX 324 ($4.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 455 ($5.95).

In other news, insider Simon Gibbins acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 400 ($5.23) per share, for a total transaction of £20,000 ($26,133.54).

About Discoverie Group

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Design & Manufacturing and Custom Supply. The company also offers technically demanding, customized electronic, photonic, and medical products to the industrial, medical, and healthcare markets.

