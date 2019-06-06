Dominion Energy Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $4.46 Per Share (D)

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 4th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dominion Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $79.00 price objective on Dominion Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

NYSE D opened at $77.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $61.53 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The firm has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 90.62%.

In related news, Director D Maybank Hagood bought 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.34 per share, with a total value of $150,008.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,111.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,994,000 after purchasing an additional 53,038 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,529,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 51,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. 63.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.