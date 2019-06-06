Dorman Products Inc. (DORM) Stake Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 69.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,724 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $9,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DORM traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.30. 2,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,404. Dorman Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $97.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.59.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.17). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DORM shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

