DURECT Co. (DRRX) Holdings Lifted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 95.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,714 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in DURECT by 1,420.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 42,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39,746 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in DURECT by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 204,285 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 62,985 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,700,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 541.8% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 89,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 75,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

DURECT stock opened at $0.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.39. DURECT Co. has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $102.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.89.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 108.92% and a negative net margin of 125.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other DURECT news, Director Jon S. Saxe bought 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,467. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 101,700 shares of company stock worth $72,646 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

