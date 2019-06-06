Dynamic (DYN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $29,311.00

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Dynamic has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $29,311.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dynamic coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001711 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,735.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.90 or 0.03161294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.43 or 0.05008668 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $103.56 or 0.01342245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.01109445 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00099540 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.33 or 0.01028186 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00325307 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00019161 BTC.

Dynamic Coin Profile

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 314,529,056 coins and its circulating supply is 14,029,056 coins. Dynamic’s official website is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.