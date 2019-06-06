Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its stake in Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,718 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $1,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Botty Investors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $23.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 3.01. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 3.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 510,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $16,364,345.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Yee sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $1,392,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,209,102 shares of company stock worth $36,158,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Stitch Fix from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Stitch Fix to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

