e-Gulden Trading Down 36.4% Over Last 7 Days (EFL)

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded 43.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 36.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $797,231.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000600 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.68 or 0.01408444 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001756 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00062297 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (CRYPTO:EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,888,107 coins and its circulating supply is 17,065,485 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

