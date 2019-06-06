Elysian (ELY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $91,424.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 6th. Elysian has a market cap of $176,255.00 and approximately $91,424.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, YoBit, Hotbit and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Elysian has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005359 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.49 or 0.00404379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $194.72 or 0.02503633 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001592 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000421 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00148911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000822 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Elysian Token Profile

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitForex, CoinExchange, Hotbit, YoBit, Liquid, Stocks.Exchange and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the exchanges listed above.

