Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Citigroup started coverage on Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 868,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 292,795 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 392.7% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 302,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after purchasing an additional 241,477 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 473.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 50,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,634,000 after purchasing an additional 105,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESRT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.51. 1,393,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.83. Empire State Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $143.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Empire State Realty Trust

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

