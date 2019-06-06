Endologix (ELGX) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (APOP) Financial Contrast

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) and CELLECT BIOTECH/S (NASDAQ:APOP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Endologix and CELLECT BIOTECH/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endologix 0 4 1 0 2.20 CELLECT BIOTECH/S 0 0 1 0 3.00

Endologix currently has a consensus price target of $29.40, indicating a potential upside of 332.35%. CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,898.33%. Given CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CELLECT BIOTECH/S is more favorable than Endologix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Endologix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of CELLECT BIOTECH/S shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Endologix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Endologix and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endologix $156.47 million 0.73 -$79.71 million ($7.20) -0.94 CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A N/A -$5.37 million N/A N/A

CELLECT BIOTECH/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endologix.

Profitability

This table compares Endologix and CELLECT BIOTECH/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endologix -54.72% -173.52% -19.80% CELLECT BIOTECH/S N/A -117.86% -73.87%

Volatility and Risk

Endologix has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CELLECT BIOTECH/S has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CELLECT BIOTECH/S beats Endologix on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Endologix Company Profile

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

CELLECT BIOTECH/S Company Profile

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing ApoGraft, a technology platform that functionally selects stem cells to enhance the safety of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the ApoTainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company has collaborations with the denovoMATRIX group of the Technische Universität Dresden to conduct examinations into the tentative synergy between ApoGraft and denovoMAtrix technology for the purpose of evaluating collaborative development of products for regenerative medicine; and Cell2in Inc. to conduct scientific evaluations combining ApoGraft with Cell2in's identification technology FreSHtracer, which monitors stem cell quality by utilizing a fluorescent dye to characterize their oxidative stress state. It also has a collaboration with the Washington University School of Medicine to determine the safety and tolerability of ApoGraft for bone marrow transplantations in the United States. The company was formerly known as Cellect Biomed Ltd. and changed its name to Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. in July 2016. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

