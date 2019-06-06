Entia Biosciences (ERGO) versus CV Sciences (CVSI) Head-To-Head Comparison

Entia Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ERGO) and CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Entia Biosciences and CV Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entia Biosciences N/A N/A N/A CV Sciences N/A -0.01% -0.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Entia Biosciences and CV Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entia Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A CV Sciences 0 0 2 0 3.00

CV Sciences has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 106.31%. Given CV Sciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CV Sciences is more favorable than Entia Biosciences.

Risk and Volatility

Entia Biosciences has a beta of 3.72, meaning that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV Sciences has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Entia Biosciences and CV Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entia Biosciences $260,000.00 1.31 -$1.39 million N/A N/A CV Sciences $48.24 million 8.56 $10.00 million $0.09 45.78

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Entia Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of Entia Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of CV Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CV Sciences beats Entia Biosciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entia Biosciences Company Profile

Entia Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development, production, and distribution of dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, and medical foods products in the United States. It is also involved in the discovery, scientific evaluation, and marketing of natural formulations that can be used in medical foods, nutraceuticals, cosmetics, and other products. The company's portfolio of formulations include ErgoD2, a pharmaceutical grade organic compound from whole food that contains the micro-nutrients; L-Ergothioneine, a naturally occurring amino acid and master antioxidant; and vitamin D, an antioxidant. In addition, it is also developing products for the chronic kidney disease and other diseases, as well as providing cosmeceuticals and other beauty products under the GROH brand name. Entia Biosciences, Inc. offers its products directly to consumers through e-commerce channels, such as direct email marketing, social media outlets, and e-commerce sites. The company was formerly known as Total Nutraceutical Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Entia Biosciences, Inc. in January 2012. Entia Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Sherwood, Oregon.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape. This segment provides its hemp extract products in balms, sprays, drops, capsules, gummies, and softgel forms. It also sells raw materials to various customers that produce products for resale into the market in Europe. The Specialty Pharmaceuticals segment develops cannabinoids to treat a range of medical indications. Its product candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

