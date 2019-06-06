Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.95 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,878 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $16,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,926,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $97,108,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,382,000 after purchasing an additional 547,246 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 902,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 391,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,036,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,616,000 after purchasing an additional 372,700 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on VEEV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $158.09 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $73.47 and a fifty-two week high of $159.80. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a PE ratio of 127.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $244.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.69 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,076 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.24, for a total transaction of $125,074.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,411.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total transaction of $396,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,681,798.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,309 shares of company stock worth $8,431,778. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

