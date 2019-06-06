Equinix Inc (EQIX) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,399 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Equinix were worth $54,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter valued at $373,709,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,584,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,983,823,000 after buying an additional 632,328 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,314,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,656,000 after buying an additional 250,921 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,161,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,722,000 after buying an additional 218,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,116,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,617,000 after buying an additional 183,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.91, for a total value of $219,955.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.62, for a total transaction of $491,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,396.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,775,800. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $495.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,159. Equinix Inc has a one year low of $335.29 and a one year high of $500.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.21 EPS. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a $2.46 dividend. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.00.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

