Equities Research Analysts’ Upgrades for June, 6th (ADNT, AIR, AZUL, BF.B, BRK.A, DRAD, FLDM, FPLPY, GD, GWW)

Equities Research Analysts’ upgrades for Thursday, June 6th:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong sell rating to a sell rating.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.B) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PROVIDENT FINL/S (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $3.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a drug discovery and development company that is developing drug candidates to treat cancer and infectious, respiratory, and autoimmune diseases, and for use in combination with therapeutic and prophylactic vaccines. Idera’s proprietary drug candidates are designed to modulate Toll-like Receptors, the body’s first line of immune defense. Idera’s pioneering DNA chemistry expertise enables it to identify drug candidates for internal development and creates opportunities for multiple collaborative alliances. “

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

