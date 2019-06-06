Essentra’s (ESNT) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Essentra (LON:ESNT) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ESNT. Stifel Nicolaus cut Essentra to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Essentra in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Essentra from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Essentra has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 475 ($6.21).

LON:ESNT opened at GBX 400 ($5.23) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.67. Essentra has a one year low of GBX 324.80 ($4.24) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($6.76). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.48.

In other news, insider Paul Forman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 393 ($5.14) per share, with a total value of £78,600 ($102,704.82). Also, insider Jon Green sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 410 ($5.36), for a total value of £4,948.70 ($6,466.35).

Essentra Company Profile

Essentra plc manufactures and sells specialist plastic, fiber, foam, and packaging products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Component, Packaging, Filter Products, and Specialist Components. The Component division offers plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions for protection and finishing purposes.

