Ethouse (HORSE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.00

Ethouse (CURRENCY:HORSE) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last week, Ethouse has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. Ethouse has a total market cap of $440,204.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Ethouse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethouse token can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $712.12 or 0.09327882 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00039679 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000143 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001687 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00013635 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000588 BTC.

About Ethouse

Ethouse (CRYPTO:HORSE) is a token. Its launch date was December 12th, 2017. Ethouse’s total supply is 125,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,618,782 tokens. Ethouse’s official Twitter account is @EthorseTeam. The official message board for Ethouse is medium.com/@ethorse. The Reddit community for Ethouse is /r/ethorse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethouse’s official website is ethouse.app.

Buying and Selling Ethouse

Ethouse can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethouse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethouse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethouse using one of the exchanges listed above.

