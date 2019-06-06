Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $11,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide to $160.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Euronet Worldwide to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.88.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $81.68 and a one year high of $160.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $577.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.73 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 9.40%. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (EEFT) Holdings Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/euronet-worldwide-inc-eeft-holdings-reduced-by-first-trust-advisors-lp.html.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Financial Transaction (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.