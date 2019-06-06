Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on Dell (DELL)

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Dell in a report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dell from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dell from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of DELL opened at $54.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Dell has a 12-month low of $42.02 and a 12-month high of $70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell (NASDAQ:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The technology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dell had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 31.57%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth about $2,955,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dell by 427.9% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Accident Compensation Corp boosted its stake in Dell by 6.3% during the first quarter. Accident Compensation Corp now owns 39,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co. purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund purchased a new position in Dell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 22.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

