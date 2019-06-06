Eversource Energy (ES) Receives $68.88 Average PT from Analysts

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.11.

Several equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

NYSE:ES traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.85. 1,586,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,781. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $77.34. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

In related news, EVP Leon J. Olivier sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $510,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 368,643.4% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,576,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575,841 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $166,695,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6,196.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,325,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,213,000 after buying an additional 2,288,231 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 6,323.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,217,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,182,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,559,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $181,574,000 after buying an additional 1,243,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

