Evolution Petroleum Corp (EPM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,830 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Evolution Petroleum by 59,111.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,329 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Evolution Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $5.99 and a 12 month high of $12.83.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.94 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Evolution Petroleum Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

