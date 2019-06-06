Fagan Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Fagan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,590,157,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Comcast by 6,558.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,520,863 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017,459 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,699,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,165,450,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 128,168,481 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,364,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $151,101,000. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $187.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $43.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.27 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.54.

In other Comcast news, SVP Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $43,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen B. Burke sold 457,633 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total value of $19,838,390.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,739,493.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 849,537 shares of company stock valued at $35,489,480 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

