Federated Investors Inc. PA Increases Stake in PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 368,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,003 shares during the quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $40,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 70,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 90,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its position in PRA Health Sciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 18,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences stock opened at $92.79 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $82.12 and a one year high of $121.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.15. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. PRA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PRAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on PRA Health Sciences to $120.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.22.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

