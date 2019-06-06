FedEx (FDX) Shares Gap Down to $152.34

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $153.52, but opened at $152.34. FedEx shares last traded at $157.70, with a volume of 95806 shares.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded FedEx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $227.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total value of $29,547,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total value of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,715,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock valued at $34,751,470. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,396,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,670,511,000 after buying an additional 96,084 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Underhill Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $3,656,000. Slow Capital Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,662 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,340 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Company Profile (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

