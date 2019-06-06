Fiera Capital Corp Has $897,000 Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC)

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.67% of the company’s stock.

BHC has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $32.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $28.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $9.00 target price on Bausch Health Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.99.

NYSE:BHC opened at $21.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.61. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 47.01% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

