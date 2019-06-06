Financial Comparison: Paladin Energy (PALAF) & Bank Hapoalim (BKHYY)

Paladin Energy (OTCMKTS:PALAF) and Bank Hapoalim (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Paladin Energy and Bank Hapoalim’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paladin Energy $72.92 million 2.23 $367.76 million N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim $4.46 billion 2.16 $720.56 million N/A N/A

Bank Hapoalim has higher revenue and earnings than Paladin Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Paladin Energy and Bank Hapoalim’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paladin Energy N/A N/A N/A Bank Hapoalim 17.44% 6.16% 0.51%

Dividends

Bank Hapoalim pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Paladin Energy does not pay a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Bank Hapoalim shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Paladin Energy has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its stock price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank Hapoalim has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Paladin Energy and Bank Hapoalim, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paladin Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank Hapoalim 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Bank Hapoalim beats Paladin Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paladin Energy Company Profile

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, and Malawi segments. Its flagship projects include the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. Paladin Energy Ltd serves utilities and other entities primarily located in the United States, East Asia, and Western Europe. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007. Paladin Energy Limited was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

Bank Hapoalim Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. The company offers account-management services, credits for various purposes, deposits, and savings plans; securities, and currencies and derivatives trading services; securities custody services; research, consulting, and advisory services; pension advisory services; and housing loans. It also provides credit for routine operations and investment financing, guarantees, letters of credit, foreign trade, and transactions in financial and derivative instruments, as well as investment services in the various channels, such as foreign currency, shekels, securities, etc. In addition, the company offers infrastructure project, foreign trade and international trade financing, and project financing services; foreign trade transactions and transactions in financial derivatives; credit cards; and check settlement guaranteeing and discounting, direct sale-slips discounting, and factoring services. Further, it provides payment products; and payment clearing, asset management, investment portfolio management, investment banking, underwriting, issuance management, retirement planning, foreign exchange, and brokerage services. The company serves households, private-banking clients, foreign residents, small businesses, financial-asset managers, middle-market business clients, and large corporations through 230 branches, 523 external and 101 internal automatic teller machines, 309 external and 302 internal check-deposit machines, 87 information stations, and 281 self-service stations. Bank Hapoalim B.M. was founded in 1921 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

