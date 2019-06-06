Financial Contrast: ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (AHKSY) vs. Loop Industries (LOOP)

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) and Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Loop Industries has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and Loop Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR N/A N/A N/A Loop Industries N/A -276.37% -127.37%

Dividends

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Loop Industries does not pay a dividend. ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and Loop Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00 Loop Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00

Loop Industries has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 45.10%. Given Loop Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Loop Industries is more favorable than ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.5% of Loop Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.1% of Loop Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR and Loop Industries’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR $18.44 billion 0.78 $1.53 billion $2.24 9.10 Loop Industries N/A N/A -$17.54 million ($0.39) -20.92

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Loop Industries. Loop Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR beats Loop Industries on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ASAHI KASEI COR/ADR

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells chemical products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Material, Homes, and Health Care. It offers cupro fiber, lining fabric, stretch fiber, spunbond nonwoven, cupro nonwoven fabric, microfiber suede, oil-water separator, deodorizing nonwoven, heat-press formable thermoplastic nonwoven, noise suppression sheet, filament, flame-resistant fiber, honeycomb fabric, cellulose nanobead, and elastic electric wire products. The company also provides caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene; polymers and sheets; chemical intermediates; additives; membranes and systems; clads and anchors; optical and printing materials; electronic materials; polymers; synthetic rubber and elastomers; kitchen and household products; cleaners; and packaging products. In addition, the company provides lithium-ion battery and lead-acid battery separators, and electronic devices; and autoclaved aerated concrete, foundation systems, insulation materials, and structural systems and components. Further, it involved in the construction of homes and apartments; management of rental units and condominiums; brokerage of used homes; remodeling; and mortgage financing, asset management, and insurance activities. Additionally, the company provides prescription drugs and diagnostic reagents; dialyzers, therapeutic apheresis and CRRTs, leukocyte reduction filters, and virus removal filters; defibrillators, AEDs, automated CPRs, fluid resuscitation pump, temperature management products, and data solutions; and engineering and employment agency services, as well as speech recognition middleware and UVC LED products. Asahi Kasei Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles, as well as polyester fibers for textile applications. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Terrebonne, Canada.

