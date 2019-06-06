First Data Corp (FDC) Holdings Increased by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Data were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in First Data by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 46,971,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465,388 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Data by 379.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in First Data by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in First Data by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 92,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Data in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 53.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Data alerts:

FDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on First Data from $25.64 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut First Data from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. BTIG Research cut shares of First Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of First Data in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.19.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Charron sold 74,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total transaction of $1,911,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,204.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 203,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $5,264,274.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,324,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,231,474.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,384 shares of company stock valued at $9,835,135. Insiders own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDC opened at $26.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.01. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $27.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/first-data-corp-fdc-holdings-increased-by-cibc-world-markets-inc.html.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides commerce enabled technology and solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.