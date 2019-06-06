First PREMIER Bank Buys 2,265 Shares of AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Argus cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on AbbVie and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.36.

ABBV opened at $77.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.10. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $101.08.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.81 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 221.09% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 139,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,187,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 475 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total value of $37,852.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,852.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

