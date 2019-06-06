First Trust Advisors LP Has $10.08 Million Stake in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 798,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 53,301 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 634,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 67,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 10,075,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,208,000 after buying an additional 4,042,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,465,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,764,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,614,000 after buying an additional 1,818,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 336,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 106,691 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GPK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.79.

Shares of GPK opened at $13.98 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons and cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

