First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (FDEU) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 269,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,871 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd were worth $3,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 863,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 505,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 425,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the 4th quarter worth $5,076,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd in the 1st quarter worth $27,000.

NYSE FDEU opened at $13.35 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.88%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

