FirstGroup (FGP) Price Target Raised to GBX 109

FirstGroup (LON:FGP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 91 ($1.19) to GBX 109 ($1.42) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the transport operator’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.18% from the stock’s previous close.

FGP has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 113 ($1.48) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FirstGroup to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 113.56 ($1.48).

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 108.80 ($1.42) on Tuesday. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 77.95 ($1.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 119.80 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.63, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of -4.28.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

