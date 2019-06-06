Five9 Inc (FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope Sells 91,591 Shares

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 91,591 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $4,300,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Five9 stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.29. The company had a trading volume of 403,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,160. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Five9 Inc has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $74.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9 Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 30.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,275,000 after purchasing an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,408 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on Five9 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Five9 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Five9 from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Five9 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Five9 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.54.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

