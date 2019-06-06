Ford Motor (F) CEO James P. Hackett Sells 20,000 Shares

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $192,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,575 shares in the company, valued at $2,062,065.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of F opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.13. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $40.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.37 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 1.94%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1,162.6% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 2,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ford Motor by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 173.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.48.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

