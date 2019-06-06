Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX) Holdings Lifted by CSat Investment Advisory L.P.

CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 381.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.1% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCX opened at $10.10 on Thursday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a one year low of $9.47 and a one year high of $18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. ValuEngine raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.01.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

