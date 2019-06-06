Front Yard Residential Corp (RESI) Director Buys $113,800.00 in Stock

Front Yard Residential Corp (NYSE:RESI) Director Rochelle R. Dobbs purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $113,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rochelle R. Dobbs also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 24th, Rochelle R. Dobbs purchased 10,000 shares of Front Yard Residential stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $115,900.00.
Shares of RESI stock opened at $11.40 on Thursday. Front Yard Residential Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07.
Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $52.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.61 million. Front Yard Residential had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 62.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Front Yard Residential Corp will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have commented on RESI. Zacks Investment Research raised Front Yard Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Front Yard Residential in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,054,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,539,000 after buying an additional 127,899 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,028,000 after buying an additional 324,366 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,960,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,709,000 after buying an additional 270,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,642,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,222,000 after buying an additional 31,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Front Yard Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,153,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 63,228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.
About Front Yard Residential
Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices.
