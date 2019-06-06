FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Signet Jewelers Ltd. Issued By Northcoast Research (SIG)

Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Signet Jewelers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Signet Jewelers’ FY2021 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.97.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $19.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $992.16 million, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.76. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $71.07.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 14.34% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 542,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,744,000 after acquiring an additional 265,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 6,073 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55,576 shares during the period.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

