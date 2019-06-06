G1 Therapeutics (GTHX) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) in a research report released on Sunday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G1 Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $19.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 2.24. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $69.57.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,765,000 after buying an additional 75,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $970,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 85,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 26,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in G1 Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $3,310,000. 73.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

