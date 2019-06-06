GAM Holding AG Grows Position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)

GAM Holding AG lifted its position in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,207 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2,975.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 945,235 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914,503 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 850 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 52-week low of $29.69 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Dicks Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 33.95%.

DKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America set a $40.00 price target on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

