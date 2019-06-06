GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Cigna Corp (CI)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 54.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Cigna by 42,687.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cigna by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Cigna by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,800,567 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,706,967,000 after acquiring an additional 260,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057,798 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,910,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cigna by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,891,910 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,308,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,822 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $153.81 on Thursday. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $141.95 and a twelve month high of $226.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $33.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.79 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cigna from $228.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.15.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 272 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $45,812.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “GAM Holding AG Trims Position in Cigna Corp (CI)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/06/06/gam-holding-ag-trims-position-in-cigna-corp-ci.html.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.