GasLog Partners LP Unit (GLOP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners LP Unit’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.39. GasLog Partners LP Unit reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP Unit will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover GasLog Partners LP Unit.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The shipping company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). GasLog Partners LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GLOP shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $55,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 43.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GasLog Partners LP Unit stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.97. 114,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,621. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $17.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $878.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.49%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

About GasLog Partners LP Unit

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

