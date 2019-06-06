Gene Source Code Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $27,920.00 (GENE)

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Gene Source Code Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000101 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Gene Source Code Chain has a market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $27,920.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain’s genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,944,799 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official website is www.gscchain.org. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1.

Buying and Selling Gene Source Code Chain

Gene Source Code Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

