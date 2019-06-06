General Dynamics (GD) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.22.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $171.94 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $143.87 and a 1 year high of $207.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.15.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.18. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Patrick Casey sold 45,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.46, for a total value of $7,841,756.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 148,133 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,017.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary L. Whited sold 14,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.38, for a total transaction of $2,421,163.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,805.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 8,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

